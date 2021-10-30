Overview

Dr. Vincent Lang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Lang works at Nes Cin Aco Ind Prov in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.