Overview of Dr. Vincent Lem, MD

Dr. Vincent Lem, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Lem works at Saint Luke's Midwest Pulmonary Consultants-Plaza in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.