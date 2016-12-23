See All Plastic Surgeons in San Jose, CA
Dr. Vincent Lepore, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vincent Lepore, MD

Dr. Vincent Lepore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cincinnati Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Lepore works at Plastic Reconstructive Surgery Associates in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lepore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    2581 Samaritan Dr Ste 102, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 389-0833
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Skin Lesion
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Skin Lesion
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 23, 2016
    I've had 2 breast reductions in 10 years. Dr. Lepore performed both. My PCP saw the results of the first one and just couldn't get over what a superb job he did. I had a second one because, when I gain weight, it stops at my sternum. So, of the 20 lbs I gained, at least 15 of it went right into my bra. But, just like the 1st. reduction, Dr. Lepore did a perfect job. I will never even consider another plastic surgeon.
    Linda Lawson-Bruton in Manteca, Ca — Dec 23, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Vincent Lepore, MD
    About Dr. Vincent Lepore, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356389241
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth College - Hitchcock Medical Center|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Department Of Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University of Cincinnati Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
