Dr. Vincent Marino, DO

Ophthalmology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vincent Marino, DO

Dr. Vincent Marino, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.

Dr. Marino works at Lasik Plus Vision Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lasikplus Vision Center
    7840 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 794-9964
  2. 2
    LasikPlus Vision Center
    6470 CENTERVILLE BUSINESS PKWY, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 291-9555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus

Astigmatism
Eye Disease
Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Eye Disease
Farsightedness

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • National Elevator
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 21, 2019
    I had surgery in 2006 and still able to see distant objects clearly
    — Jun 21, 2019
    About Dr. Vincent Marino, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518080134
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio University Heritage College Of Osteopathic Medicine-Grandview Medical Center, Ophthalmology
    • Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine - Grandview Medical Center, Internship & Residency in Ophthalmology
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University Of Kentucky
