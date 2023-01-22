Overview of Dr. Vincent Miccio Jr, MD

Dr. Vincent Miccio Jr, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center|NewY



Dr. Miccio Jr works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.