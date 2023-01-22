Dr. Vincent Miccio Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miccio Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Miccio Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincent Miccio Jr, MD
Dr. Vincent Miccio Jr, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Center for Comprehensive Spine Care240 East 59th Street 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Curteous knowledgeable. Explains problem and recommended treatment.
About Dr. Vincent Miccio Jr, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Japanese
- 1144586132
Education & Certifications
New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr|St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division|St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center At Roosevelt Division
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
