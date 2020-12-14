See All Neurosurgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Vincent Miele, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vincent Miele, MD

Dr. Vincent Miele, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Foundation and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Mon Health Medical Center, Trinity Medical Center East, Uniontown Hospital, United Hospital Center, Upmc East, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Mercy, Upmc Northwest, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian, UPMC St. Margaret and Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Miele works at Tri-State Neurosurgical Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Upper Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Miele's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-State Neurosurgical Associates
    9100 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 635-5234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Mon Health Medical Center
  • Trinity Medical Center East
  • Uniontown Hospital
  • United Hospital Center
  • Upmc East
  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville
  • Upmc Mercy
  • Upmc Northwest
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • UPMC St. Margaret
  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Upper Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Upper Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 14, 2020
    Dr. Miele was professional, kind and extremely knowledgeable. Dr. Miele spent all the time we needed to ask questions and he took the time to educate me about my trouble spots of my spine. Dr. Miele recently performed my surgery (October 2020) and I am healing nicely.
    AKE — Dec 14, 2020
    About Dr. Vincent Miele, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538364914
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Miele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miele works at Tri-State Neurosurgical Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Miele’s profile.

    Dr. Miele has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Upper Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Miele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

