Dr. Vincent Miele, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Foundation and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Mon Health Medical Center, Trinity Medical Center East, Uniontown Hospital, United Hospital Center, Upmc East, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Mercy, Upmc Northwest, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian, UPMC St. Margaret and Wheeling Hospital.
Tri-State Neurosurgical Associates9100 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (877) 635-5234
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Mon Health Medical Center
- Trinity Medical Center East
- Uniontown Hospital
- United Hospital Center
- Upmc East
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Mercy
- Upmc Northwest
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- WellPoint
Dr. Miele was professional, kind and extremely knowledgeable. Dr. Miele spent all the time we needed to ask questions and he took the time to educate me about my trouble spots of my spine. Dr. Miele recently performed my surgery (October 2020) and I am healing nicely.
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Neurosurgery
