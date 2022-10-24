Dr. Vincent Moss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Moss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Moss, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Moss works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Practices of Central NJ, P.A98 James St Ste 202, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 548-1000
-
2
JFK Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 548-1000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Mid-atlantic Multi Specialty Surgical Group LLC2356 US Highway 9 Ste B6, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 886-2252
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was straight to the point and answered any questions I had during my appointment and right before my surgery. He was pretty cool.
About Dr. Vincent Moss, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1396799565
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
