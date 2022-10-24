Overview

Dr. Vincent Moss, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Moss works at Surgical Practices of Central NJ, P.A in Edison, NJ with other offices in Howell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.