Dr. Vincent Muscarella, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincent Muscarella, DPM
Dr. Vincent Muscarella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery.
Dr. Muscarella works at
Dr. Muscarella's Office Locations
-
1
Center For Advanced Orthopedics716 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (610) 630-4414
-
2
Premier Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Associates Ltd2908 Whitehall Rd Fl 1, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (610) 630-4414
-
3
Chestnut Hill Hospital8835 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 247-0879
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vincent Muscarella, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian and Khmer
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
