Dr. Muscarello has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Muscarello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Muscarello, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Locations
Illinois Gastroenterology Group9921 Southwest Hwy, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 425-9456
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Muscarello and his staff are wonderful. His nurse was so sweet and caring and he did an excellent job of explaining things to me regarding health.
About Dr. Vincent Muscarello, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1134188675
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U
- Loyola U
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
