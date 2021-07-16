Overview

Dr. Vincent Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prairieville, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.



Dr. Nguyen works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Prairieville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.