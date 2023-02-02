See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Franklin, TN
Dr. Vincent Novak, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vincent Novak, MD

Dr. Vincent Novak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. 

Dr. Novak works at Vanderbilt Bone & Joint Franklin in Franklin, TN with other offices in Mt Juliet, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Bursitis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Novak's Office Locations

    Vanderbilt Bone & Joint Franklin
    206 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7380
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Vanderbilt Orthopaedics
    5002 Crossings Cir Ste 230, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Elbow Bursitis
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Elbow Bursitis
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Ankle Fracture
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Trigger Finger
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Release
Distal Radius Fracture
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Elbow Tenotomy
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hand Tendon Repair
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Replacement
Humerus Fracture
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Dislocation Treatment
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Cramp
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nerve Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Replacement
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Tendon Injuries
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger Release
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Replacement
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 02, 2023
    On 10/30/2013 while doing maintenance work, I fell from a ladder onto a sidewalk and totally shattered my left wrist, it was a compound fracture. I was taken to the ER at Tri-Star Hospital in Hermitage. Dr. Novak was the surgeon that operated on me that day and he did an amazing repair! I told him I was a musician/guitar player and really needed the complete use of my left hand. He operated using a titanium plate and screws for the repairs. After the healing process, I have complete and total use of my left hand as if nothing ever happened! I was absolutely pleased and rather amazed that it went so well. I can't speak highly enough of Dr. Novak and his staff and highly recommend them. They are excellent indeed!! Thank you again Dr Novak!!
    Kim — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Vincent Novak, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1669405130
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest - Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novak has seen patients for Elbow Bursitis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

