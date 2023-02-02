Dr. Vincent Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Novak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincent Novak, MD
Dr. Vincent Novak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN.
Dr. Novak's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Bone & Joint Franklin206 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (629) 219-7380Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Vanderbilt Orthopaedics5002 Crossings Cir Ste 230, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2440
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On 10/30/2013 while doing maintenance work, I fell from a ladder onto a sidewalk and totally shattered my left wrist, it was a compound fracture. I was taken to the ER at Tri-Star Hospital in Hermitage. Dr. Novak was the surgeon that operated on me that day and he did an amazing repair! I told him I was a musician/guitar player and really needed the complete use of my left hand. He operated using a titanium plate and screws for the repairs. After the healing process, I have complete and total use of my left hand as if nothing ever happened! I was absolutely pleased and rather amazed that it went so well. I can't speak highly enough of Dr. Novak and his staff and highly recommend them. They are excellent indeed!! Thank you again Dr Novak!!
About Dr. Vincent Novak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest - Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novak has seen patients for Elbow Bursitis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.