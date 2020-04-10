Dr. Vincent Ohaju, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohaju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Ohaju, DO
Overview
Dr. Vincent Ohaju, DO is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Locations
CHI St Joseph Health Regional Hospital2700 E 29th St Ste 305, Bryan, TX 77802 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a wonderful doctor. Really changed the course for my dad who now has a chance of survival thanks to Dr. Ohaju. So grateful to him. He immediately stepped in and diagnosed the problem and took immediate action to repair. A real God-send.
About Dr. Vincent Ohaju, DO
- Trauma Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
