Dr. Vincent Padula, DO

Pain Medicine
4.0 (25)
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vincent Padula, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Padula works at Regional Orthopedics, P.A. in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Orthopedics, P.A.
    499 Cooper Landing Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 05, 2021
    Love, love, love Doc Padula!
    Karen Iannaccone — May 05, 2021
    About Dr. Vincent Padula, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1558397083
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Padula has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Padula works at Regional Orthopedics, P.A. in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Padula’s profile.

    Dr. Padula has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Padula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

