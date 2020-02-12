Dr. Vincent Pelletiere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelletiere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Pelletiere, MD
Overview of Dr. Vincent Pelletiere, MD
Dr. Vincent Pelletiere, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Inverness, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.
Dr. Pelletiere works at
Dr. Pelletiere's Office Locations
Barrington Plastic Surgery Ltd.1602 W Colonial Pkwy, Inverness, IL 60067 Directions (847) 358-9444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pelletiere?
Intelligent, succinct, great results!
About Dr. Vincent Pelletiere, MD
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
54 years of experience
English
- 1053339259
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital Chicago Il
- Loyola Med Ctr
- University Of Illinois
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelletiere has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelletiere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelletiere. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelletiere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelletiere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelletiere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.