Dr. Vincent Perron, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vincent Perron, MD

Dr. Vincent Perron, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Perron works at TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa General Hospital
    1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-4856
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Muscle Weakness
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Muscle Weakness
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment

Anemia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Vincent Perron, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306857156
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Residency
    • Jersey City Medical Center
    Internship
    • Jersey City Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perron works at TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Perron’s profile.

    Dr. Perron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

