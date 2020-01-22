Dr. Perrotta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Perrotta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincent Perrotta, MD
Dr. Vincent Perrotta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Perrotta's Office Locations
Peninsula Plastic Surgery314 W Carroll St Ste 1, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 546-0464
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Perotta was an excellent doctor. He was caring and listened to my concerns. He did an outstanding job with my surgeries. I was never uncomfortable and my procedures were explained in great detail so I always felt informed.
About Dr. Vincent Perrotta, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720033541
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- U Vt
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Penn State University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Perrotta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perrotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perrotta has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perrotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrotta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrotta.
