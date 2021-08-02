Dr. Vincent Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Phan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincent Phan, MD
Dr. Vincent Phan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Phan's Office Locations
Houston Methodist16811 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 690-4678Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR. PHAN IS AN EXCELLENT HAND SURGEON. MY WRIST NEEDED PLATES, SCREWS AND IT WAS SMASHED UP VERY BADLY FROM A SLIP OUTSIDE OF MY SHOWER! Dr. PHAN CAME TO THE ER ROOM AND GAVE ME A SHOT THEN HE DID A REDUCTION TO SET TWO BONES, IT WAS LIKE A MIRACLE BECAUSE MY WRIST WAS SMASHED BUT HE TOOK AN XRAY AND SAID MY BONES WERE VERY SOFT SO HE GAVE IT ANOTHER TRY. I FINALLY WAS ADMITTED INTO TNE HOSPITAL AND HE HAD A TECHNITION TAKE MANY MANY CATSCANS OF MY WRIST AND CAME BACK TO MY ROOM AND INFORMED ME I HAD A VERY VERY BAD BREAK THAT WOULD REQUIRE A PLATE AND SCREWS AND THERE WERE TINY FRACTURES THAT WOULD BE HARD TO GET. HE SCHEDULED THE SURGERY ASAP AND I WAS IN A CAST FOR AWHILE.,NOW I AM IN A BLACK BRACE AND I AM SCHEDULED FOR 2 DAYS A WEEK OF PHYSICAL THERAPY PER WEEK WITH PAM. DR. PHAM IS A MIRACLE WORKER AND HAS A GREAT BEDSIDE MANNER! I WOULD RECOMMEND HIM TO ANYONE! HE IS AN EXCELLENT HAND/WRIST SURGEON AND HAS A GREAT SENSE OF HUMOR!
About Dr. Vincent Phan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205948296
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr|University of Texas Health Science Center - Houston
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Phan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.