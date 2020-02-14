See All Hematologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Vincent Picozzi, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vincent Picozzi, MD

Dr. Vincent Picozzi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Picozzi works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Picozzi's Office Locations

    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Peritoneal Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Melanoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Astrocytoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Eye Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Graft vs Host Disease
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Mycosis Fungoides
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Schwannoma
Small Intestine Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 14, 2020
    Back in 89 i saw Dr Picozzi or stage 3 testicular cancer, i went thru over a year of chemo, then 27 hours of surgery to debulk dead tumors. Dr Picozzi saved my life and i know he can again.
    Dennis E Brown — Feb 14, 2020
    About Dr. Vincent Picozzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1154334894
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford U
    Residency
    • Pb Brigham/Harvard U
    Internship
    • Pb Brigham/Harvard U
    Medical Education
    • Stanford School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Picozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Picozzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Picozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Picozzi works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Picozzi’s profile.

    Dr. Picozzi has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Picozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picozzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

