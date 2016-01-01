Dr. Vincent Placido, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Placido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Placido, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincent Placido, DO
Dr. Vincent Placido, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Placido works at
Dr. Placido's Office Locations
1
Genoa Healthcare LLC1255 W Baseline Rd Ste 138, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 820-5422
2
Southwest Behavioral Health-bullhead Cty.2580 Highway 95 Ste 119, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 763-7776
3
Southwest Behavioral Health404 W Aero Dr, Payson, AZ 85541 Directions (928) 474-3303
- 4 1845 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 453-2661
5
Southwest Behavioral Health2632 E Thomas Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 957-2507
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
About Dr. Vincent Placido, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1811332059
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
