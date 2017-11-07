Dr. Vincent Puccia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puccia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Puccia, MD
Overview of Dr. Vincent Puccia, MD
Dr. Vincent Puccia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Puccia works at
Dr. Puccia's Office Locations
-
1
Lynch Counseling, LLC1818 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 232-1123
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puccia?
he just did my second surgery and he is the most sweetest most professional surgeon around. I fully trust his judgement and expertise. Thank you so much Dr. for taking good care of me listening to me checking my other issues when needed ^j^
About Dr. Vincent Puccia, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1619979671
Education & Certifications
- OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puccia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puccia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puccia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puccia works at
Dr. Puccia has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puccia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puccia speaks Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Puccia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puccia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puccia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puccia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.