Dr. Vincent Rampersaud, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Vincent Rampersaud, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.

Dr. Rampersaud works at Insight Pain Management in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Rampersaud's Office Locations

    Insight Pain Management
    Insight Pain Management
4800 S Saginaw St Ste 1815, Flint, MI 48507
(810) 275-9152

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Molina Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Very knowledgeable and professional! Extremely skilled in his field.. he listens to his patients. I would highly recommend anyone needing injections.
    Pamela N — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Vincent Rampersaud, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144348152
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
