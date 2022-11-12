Dr. Vincent Rampersaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rampersaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Rampersaud, MD
Dr. Vincent Rampersaud, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.
Insight Pain Management4800 S Saginaw St Ste 1815, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 275-9152
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Molina Healthcare
Very knowledgeable and professional! Extremely skilled in his field.. he listens to his patients. I would highly recommend anyone needing injections.
About Dr. Vincent Rampersaud, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144348152
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
Dr. Rampersaud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rampersaud accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rampersaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rampersaud has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rampersaud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rampersaud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rampersaud.
