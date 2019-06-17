Overview of Dr. Vincent Rappa, MD

Dr. Vincent Rappa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Rappa works at VINCENT RAPPA MD in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.