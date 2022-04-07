Overview of Dr. Vincent Rascon, DPM

Dr. Vincent Rascon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rascon works at Vincent P Rascon DPM in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.