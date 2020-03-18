Dr. Vincent Restivo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restivo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Restivo, MD
Overview of Dr. Vincent Restivo, MD
Dr. Vincent Restivo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Restivo's Office Locations
Hill Country Eye Center11901 W Parmer Ln Ste 400, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 528-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing doctor Steve O for the past 6 to 7 years following cataract surgery and other optical situations I have always found him to be very professional very personable and always looking for a good way to fix your medical problem
About Dr. Vincent Restivo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Malden Hospital The
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Holy Cross College
Dr. Restivo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Restivo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Restivo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Restivo has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Restivo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Restivo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restivo.
