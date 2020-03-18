Overview of Dr. Vincent Restivo, MD

Dr. Vincent Restivo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Restivo works at HILL COUNTRY EYE CENTER in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.