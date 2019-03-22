Overview

Dr. Vincent Reyes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook and Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Reyes works at Hillsboro Medical Center - Cardiology in Hillsboro, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.