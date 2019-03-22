Dr. Vincent Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Reyes, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Reyes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook and Tuality Community Hospital.
Dr. Reyes works at
Locations
Cardiology Clinic333 SE 7th Ave Ste 2500, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Directions (503) 844-8280
Reyes Cardiology349 Se 7th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Directions (503) 693-6108
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tillamook
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reyes has been my cardiologist for nearly 10 years. I trust him implicitly. He has literally saved my life and always provides the best up to date technique and advice. In short, he is second to none.
About Dr. Vincent Reyes, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114923760
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Lac Usc Med Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reyes speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.