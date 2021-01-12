Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Reyes, MD
Overview of Dr. Vincent Reyes, MD
Dr. Vincent Reyes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes' Office Locations
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 7700, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-8701
G I Specialists Inc1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 305, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-1750
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
Dr. Reyes is a very special person in addition special doctor to me..He truly cares about his patients and they about him. I trust his decisions completely and his professional opinions. Would highly recommend him....
About Dr. Vincent Reyes, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Tagalog
- 1639371297
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reyes speaks Tagalog.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.