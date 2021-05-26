Dr. Vincent Rigoglioso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rigoglioso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Rigoglioso, MD
Overview
Dr. Vincent Rigoglioso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Rigoglioso works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Teaneck Gastroenterology&endoscopy Center1086 Teaneck Rd Ste 3B, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-9636
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rigoglioso?
Dr Rigoglioso is among the very best doctors I’ve seen over the years. I have been his patient for many years.He was recommended by my personal physician, Dr Ohan Karatoprak, and I cannot say more positive things about both these doctors. Dr. Rigoglioso always takes takes the time to listen to my concerns, answers all questions in detail, in a way that I can understand, and treats me with respect. He has treated me for a chronic condition for many years, with a very positive outcome. I would not hesitate to recommend him to family members and friends.
About Dr. Vincent Rigoglioso, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1356376719
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed
- St Georges U
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rigoglioso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rigoglioso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rigoglioso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rigoglioso works at
Dr. Rigoglioso has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rigoglioso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigoglioso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigoglioso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rigoglioso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rigoglioso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.