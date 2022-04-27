Overview of Dr. Vincent Rollo, MD

Dr. Vincent Rollo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sykesville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.



Dr. Rollo works at Carroll Health Group in Sykesville, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.