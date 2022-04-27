Dr. Vincent Rollo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rollo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Rollo, MD
Dr. Vincent Rollo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sykesville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
South Carroll Health & Wellness Pavilion1380 Progress Way Ste 102, Sykesville, MD 21784 Directions (410) 876-8081
Carroll Health Group LLC844 Washington Rd Ste 102, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 871-0088
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going to Dr. Rollo for many years. I played sports for years and do strenuous, physical work outdoors resulting in numerous injuries. He has been excellent in his diagnoses and he quickly gets me back in action. He always explains his findings and frequently suggests several "plans of attack" for treatment, depending the severity of the situation. All of his staff is more than wonderful to deal with. Always friendly and helpful! I have complete faith, trust and confidence in Dr. Rollo and have in the past and will in the future send family and friends to him for care. He's the best!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134154248
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- The Medical Center of Delaware
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Rollo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rollo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rollo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rollo has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rollo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rollo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rollo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rollo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.