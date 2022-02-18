Dr. Vincent Romano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Romano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vincent Romano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group711 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-8756
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have just started with Dr. Romano & his group, & my 1st & subsequent visits there , I am very impressed with the staff being very nice, understanding, & very efficient in dealing with my problems. They take the time to take the appropiate tests while in office. I was treated as a person vs. a number & listened to my complaints. So far I have not felt rushed which is a rarity in the medical world of today! If they continue in that manner, I will stay with this group.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1407824733
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- St. Francis Hospital And Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Romano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Romano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romano.
