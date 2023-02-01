Dr. Vincent Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Russo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
OrthoArizona - Pima Center8405 N Pima Center Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 493-9361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona Scottsdale Shea Campus10290 N 92nd St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-1322Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Dr. Russo has been my Ortho for over 30 years and he is absolutely the best. Not only is he skilled at his specialty but he if full of integrity and sincere care of his patients. Dr. Russo also is not looking for the next surgery, he is looking to give the best treatment to his patients.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750488425
- University of Pittsburgh
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- College of the Holy Cross
- Orthopedic Surgery
