Overview of Dr. Vincent Sammarco, MD

Dr. Vincent Sammarco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Sammarco works at Reconstructive Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Inc in Fairfield, OH with other offices in Ft Wright, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.