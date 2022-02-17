See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fairfield, OH
Dr. Vincent Sammarco, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (85)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vincent Sammarco, MD

Dr. Vincent Sammarco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Sammarco works at Reconstructive Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Inc in Fairfield, OH with other offices in Ft Wright, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sammarco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfield Office
    2960 Mack Rd Ste 101, Fairfield, OH 45014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 793-3933
  2. 2
    Fort Wright Office
    1955 Dixie Hwy, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 793-3933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. Vincent Sammarco, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174593479
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Union Meml Hospital
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clin Found
    Internship
    • Cleveland Cli Found
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Bates College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Sammarco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sammarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sammarco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sammarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sammarco has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sammarco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Sammarco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sammarco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sammarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sammarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

