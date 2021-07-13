Dr. Vincent Sayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Sayan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincent Sayan, MD
Dr. Vincent Sayan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Sayan's Office Locations
Vincent F. Sayan, M.D.134 Holiday Ct Ste 300, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-4404
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have a small mass removed from my back. Dr. Sayan and his staff were all very kind and attentive. The entire procedure was explained thoroughly and I felt confident in having it done.
About Dr. Vincent Sayan, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayan works at
Dr. Sayan has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sayan speaks French and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayan.
