Overview of Dr. Vincent Sayan, MD

Dr. Vincent Sayan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Sayan works at Vincent F. Sayan, M.D. in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.