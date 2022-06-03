Dr. Vincent Schembari, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schembari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Schembari, DDS
Overview
Dr. Vincent Schembari, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Laurel, MD.
Dr. Schembari works at
Locations
-
1
Olde Town Laurel Dental535 Main St Ste 113, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 969-5538Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schembari?
My first encounter was with staff. They are courteous and professional. They and Dr. Schembari are great at putting patients at ease. Dr. Schembarai is knowledgeable and is extremely competent and patient, most wonderful welcoming me as a new patient. I'm sure I would have lost fewer teeth had I known Dr. Schembari before now!
About Dr. Vincent Schembari, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1770679599
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schembari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schembari accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schembari using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schembari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schembari works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schembari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schembari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schembari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schembari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.