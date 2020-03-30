Dr. Vincent Schooler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schooler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Schooler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vincent Schooler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schooler works at
Locations
-
1
Eagle Gastroenterology1002 N Church St Ste 201, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 378-0713Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Eagle Family Medicine At Oak Ridge1510 NC HIGHWAY 68 N, Oak Ridge, NC 27310 Directions (336) 644-0111
-
3
Eagle Family Medicine Guilford1210 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 294-6190
-
4
Eagle Internal Medicine At Tannenbaum301 E Wendover Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 268-3385
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schooler?
I appreciate Dr. Schooler and his professional team. I felt well taken care of. Thank you for a good experience both this year and in 2014.
About Dr. Vincent Schooler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467479204
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schooler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schooler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schooler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schooler works at
Dr. Schooler has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schooler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Schooler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schooler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schooler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schooler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.