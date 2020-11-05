Dr. Sciulla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vincent Sciulla, DPM
Overview of Dr. Vincent Sciulla, DPM
Dr. Vincent Sciulla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Sciulla's Office Locations
House Call Foot Care Services of New York8302 14th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 234-5535Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Healthfirst
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sciulla has been my podiatrist for about 5 years. He is professional, courteous, efficient, gentle and kind. In other words, the best there is. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Vincent Sciulla, DPM
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sciulla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sciulla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sciulla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sciulla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.