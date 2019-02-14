Overview of Dr. Vincent Scott, MD

Dr. Vincent Scott, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Summerville Pelvic Health Specialists in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Colporrhaphy, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.