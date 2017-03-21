Overview of Dr. Vincent Serafino, MD

Dr. Vincent Serafino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.



Dr. Serafino works at Midtown Pediatrics in Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.