Dr. Vincent Serafino, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vincent Serafino, MD

Dr. Vincent Serafino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.

Dr. Serafino works at Midtown Pediatrics in Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Serafino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midtown Pediatrics
    834 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002 (201) 339-4222

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Enteritis
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Enteritis
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Enteritis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Postnasal Drip
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Separation Anxiety
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 21, 2017
    Hes a amazing dr straight to the point but most of all hes awsome with my son he makes him comfortable
    Tammy in Bayonne nj — Mar 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vincent Serafino, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497799183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Serafino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serafino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serafino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serafino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serafino works at Midtown Pediatrics in Bayonne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Serafino’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Serafino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serafino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serafino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serafino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

