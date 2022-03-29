Dr. Vincent Sottile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sottile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Sottile, MD
Dr. Vincent Sottile, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 71 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Sottile & Megna MD360 Edison St, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-6377
- Staten Island University Hospital
My Dad was rapidly loosing a large amount of weight and choking constantly. Dr. Sotille not only found the cancer on the GEJUNCTION, But biopsied the small tumor to be sure. He reccomended one of the only hospitals in the country that could treat this. Not only that, but he saved my father's life. My Dad truly trusted Dr. Sotille. He is kind and caring. Brilliant and gentle. Don't let his age fool you. He is the Sharpest doctor I've ever met. Love you Doc. Your the greatest!! My Dad loved you too. God bless you always.
- Gastroenterology
- 71 years of experience
- English
- Brooklyn Va Hospital
- Staten Island Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
