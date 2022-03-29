Overview

Dr. Vincent Sottile, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 71 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Sottile works at SOTTILE & MEGNA MD in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Peptic Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.