Dr. Vincent Staschiak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staschiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Staschiak, DPM
Overview of Dr. Vincent Staschiak, DPM
Dr. Vincent Staschiak, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lewis Center, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Ohio Colledge Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Staschiak works at
Dr. Staschiak's Office Locations
-
1
Mid-Ohio Foot and Ankle Specialists LLC7100 Graphics Way Ste 3300, Lewis Center, OH 43035 Directions (740) 879-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Staschiak?
I was recommended to try pain relief from my Neuromas thru a series of injections. They have, even if only temporarily, taken away the pain.
About Dr. Vincent Staschiak, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1275589038
Education & Certifications
- Ohio Colledge Of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staschiak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staschiak accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staschiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staschiak works at
Dr. Staschiak has seen patients for Bunion, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staschiak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Staschiak speaks Russian and Spanish.
327 patients have reviewed Dr. Staschiak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staschiak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staschiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staschiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.