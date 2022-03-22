Overview of Dr. Vincent Staschiak, DPM

Dr. Vincent Staschiak, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lewis Center, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Ohio Colledge Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Staschiak works at Mid-Ohio Foot and Ankle Specialists LLC in Lewis Center, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.