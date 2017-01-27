Overview of Dr. Vincent Tjia, MD

Dr. Vincent Tjia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center - Long School of Medicine, San Antonio, Texas and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.



Dr. Tjia works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Westlake in West Lake Hills, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Marble Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.