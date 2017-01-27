Dr. Vincent Tjia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tjia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Tjia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincent Tjia, MD
Dr. Vincent Tjia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center - Long School of Medicine, San Antonio, Texas and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Tjia works at
Dr. Tjia's Office Locations
-
1
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Westlake1250 S Capital of Texas Hwy Fl 1, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 503-5226
-
2
North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 980-0223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Marble Falls Nephrology Clinic802 Steve Hawkins Pkwy, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (737) 276-3978
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very kind and knowledgeable and listened to me and explained everything so I could understand.
About Dr. Vincent Tjia, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1306803937
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health and Science Center School of Medicine, Houston, TX
- University of Texas Health and Science Center School of Medicine, Houston, TX
- University of Texas Health and Science Center School of Medicine, Houston, TX
- University of Texas Health Science Center - Long School of Medicine, San Antonio, Texas
- Nephrology
