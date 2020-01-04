Dr. Vincent Vann Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vann Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Vann Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Vincent Vann Jr, MD
Dr. Vincent Vann Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
Dr. Vann Jr works at
Dr. Vann Jr's Office Locations
Rgtv Retina Specialist2821 Michaelangelo Dr Ste 305, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 630-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit and from the moment I walked in until I was ready to leave, ALL of the staff was very kind. Dr. Vann performed a thorough exam, explained the results as he went along and summed it all up at the end of the exam. I then went for a scan of my eyes. Once again, a very thorough exam and explanation.
About Dr. Vincent Vann Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1952307209
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vann Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vann Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vann Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vann Jr has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vann Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vann Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vann Jr.
