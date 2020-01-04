See All Ophthalmologists in Edinburg, TX
Dr. Vincent Vann Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vincent Vann Jr, MD

Dr. Vincent Vann Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

Dr. Vann Jr works at RGTV RETINA SPECIALIST in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Vann Jr's Office Locations

    Rgtv Retina Specialist
    2821 Michaelangelo Dr Ste 305, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 630-2424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitreous Hemorrhage
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Visual Field Defects

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 04, 2020
    This was my first visit and from the moment I walked in until I was ready to leave, ALL of the staff was very kind. Dr. Vann performed a thorough exam, explained the results as he went along and summed it all up at the end of the exam. I then went for a scan of my eyes. Once again, a very thorough exam and explanation.
    RT — Jan 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vincent Vann Jr, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

