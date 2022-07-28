Overview of Dr. Vincent Vinciguerra, MD

Dr. Vincent Vinciguerra, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Vinciguerra works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.