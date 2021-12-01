Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincent Yang, MD
Dr. Vincent Yang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Yang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology & Endocrine Associates Inc.500 S Rancho Dr Ste 12, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 877-1887Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Summerlin Dialysis Center653 N Town Center Dr Ste 70, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 877-1887
-
3
Mountainview Office7316 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 877-1887Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
He's the best doctor ever. He listens and hears what you say. He explains in layman's terms. He is kind and friendly. Office staff is the same way. An excellent doctor
About Dr. Vincent Yang, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356513063
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Acidosis, Hypokalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.