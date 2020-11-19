Overview of Dr. Vincent Yen, MD

Dr. Vincent Yen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Yen works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.