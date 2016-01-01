Overview of Dr. Vincent Young, MD

Dr. Vincent Young, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Einstein Neurology Associates in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.