Dr. Vincent Yu, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (25)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vincent Yu, MD

Dr. Vincent Yu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.

Dr. Yu works at Quality Eye Care in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yu's Office Locations

    Vincent C. Yu MD
    23550 Park St Ste 200, Dearborn, MI 48124 (313) 724-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Farsightedness
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Presbyopia
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pterygium
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Tattooing
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratitis
LASIK
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 13, 2022
    Cataracts both eyes replaced over two months. Pre and post surgery visits were on time and organized. Placement of toric lens is flawless. I am amazed by the sight ihad lost. Very pleased with new vision andno more glasses to clean.
    R. Putnam — Jun 13, 2022
    About Dr. Vincent Yu, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629006465
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincent Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu has seen patients for Farsightedness, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

