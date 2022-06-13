Overview of Dr. Vincent Yu, MD

Dr. Vincent Yu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Yu works at Quality Eye Care in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.