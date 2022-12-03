Dr. Vincent Zizak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zizak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincent Zizak, MD
Overview of Dr. Vincent Zizak, MD
Dr. Vincent Zizak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Silverdale, WA.
Dr. Zizak works at
Dr. Zizak's Office Locations
-
1
The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zizak?
The staff is all friendly and helpful. I went in to discuss vertigo when I was not having symptoms. Dr. Zizak listened, ran preliminary tests and provided information on how to proceed when the recurring issue returned. His office was able to accommodate me coming in when I did have symptoms, and his team verified inner ear problems as well as provided me a referral to an inner ear specialist.
About Dr. Vincent Zizak, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Male
- 1619171808
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zizak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zizak accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zizak using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zizak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zizak works at
Dr. Zizak has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zizak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zizak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zizak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zizak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zizak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.