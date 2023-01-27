Overview of Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO

Dr. Vincent Zizza, DO is an Urology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Zizza works at Northeast Medical Group Urology in Warwick, RI with other offices in Lincoln, RI and Warren, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.