Overview

Dr. Vincenzo Berghella, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital



Dr. Berghella works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, High Risk Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.