Dr. Vincenzo Castellano, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.0 (22)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vincenzo Castellano, MD

Dr. Vincenzo Castellano, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.

Dr. Castellano works at Park Ave. Maternal-fetal Medicine Pllc in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Castellano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park Ave. Maternal-fetal Medicine Pllc
    523 E 72nd St Fl 9, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 224-7920
  2. 2
    Integrative Care Center
    635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 224-7920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Injuries
Epidural Steroid Injections
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET)
Back Injuries
Epidural Steroid Injections
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET)

Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 02, 2019
    Have been going to Dr. Castellano for nearly two years for my arthritic knees. He took the time to explain what was going to be done and the side effects that can occur. I was given a steroid shot followed by three haulauronic acid shots for me knees. It was successful and reduced pain and discomfort by 50-60%. He staff, including Michael and Julie was also excellent and very accomodating. I highly Recommend Dr. Castellano and his staff.
    Carol B. — Jul 02, 2019
    About Dr. Vincenzo Castellano, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1679772537
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • UCLA / Glava Medical Centers
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia Univeristy
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vincenzo Castellano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castellano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castellano works at Park Ave. Maternal-fetal Medicine Pllc in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Castellano’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
