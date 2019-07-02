Dr. Vincenzo Castellano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vincenzo Castellano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vincenzo Castellano, MD
Dr. Vincenzo Castellano, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Castellano works at
Dr. Castellano's Office Locations
Park Ave. Maternal-fetal Medicine Pllc523 E 72nd St Fl 9, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 224-7920
Integrative Care Center635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 224-7920
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to Dr. Castellano for nearly two years for my arthritic knees. He took the time to explain what was going to be done and the side effects that can occur. I was given a steroid shot followed by three haulauronic acid shots for me knees. It was successful and reduced pain and discomfort by 50-60%. He staff, including Michael and Julie was also excellent and very accomodating. I highly Recommend Dr. Castellano and his staff.
About Dr. Vincenzo Castellano, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 21 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1679772537
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- UCLA / Glava Medical Centers
- North Shore University Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Columbia Univeristy
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castellano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellano works at
Dr. Castellano speaks Italian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellano, there are benefits to both methods.